Lancaster County wildfire rekindles, destroys another outbuilding near Olive Creek State Recreation Area

Two full days after a wildfire burned through parts of southern Lancaster County on Sunday, destroying three homes and several outbuildings, the blaze rekindled Wednesday night and burned down another storage shed, according to authorities.

Hallam volunteer fire crews and Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies responded to the latest fire at around 10 p.m. Wednesday after residents, who had already lost one outbuilding in the wild fire, reported another one of their buildings had caught fire, Sheriff's Capt. Tommy Trotter said.

The rekindling — which occurred at an acreage near Southwest 100th Street and West Princeton Road, just south of Olive Creek State Recreation Area — destroyed the building and its contents, which included a stack of lumber and a grain wagon, Trotter said.

The total damage amounted to $12,600.

Trotter said rural fire crews had been called out to numerous rekindling sites in the days since the wildfire tore through a 6-square-mile area surrounding the lake, injuring two Crete firefighters.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Agency determined the wildfire, which started in northern Gage County, was accidental in nature.