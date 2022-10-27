Lancaster County wildfire rekindles, destroys another outbuilding near Olive Creek State Recreation Area

Two full days after
a wildfire burned through parts of southern Lancaster County on Sunday, destroying three homes and several outbuildings, the blaze rekindled Wednesday night and burned down another storage shed, according to authorities.
Hallam volunteer fire crews and Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies responded to the latest fire at around 10 p.m. Wednesday after residents, who had already lost one outbuilding in the wild fire, reported another one of their buildings had caught fire, Sheriff's Capt. Tommy Trotter said.
The rekindling — which occurred at an acreage near Southwest 100th Street and West Princeton Road, just south of Olive Creek State Recreation Area — destroyed the building and its contents, which included a stack of lumber and a grain wagon, Trotter said.
The total damage amounted to $12,600.
Trotter said rural fire crews had been called out to numerous rekindling sites in the days since the wildfire tore through a 6-square-mile area surrounding the lake, injuring two Crete firefighters.
A day after fires swept across southern Lancaster County, Hallam Fire Chief Ryan Skillett hoses down a burning tree at Olive Creek State Recreation Area on Monday.
Hallam Fire Chief Ryan Skillett hoses down a burning tree at Olive Creek State Recreation Area near Hallam on Monday.
Hallam firefighter Bryan Heckman hoses down a hot spot with help from Fire Chief Ryan Skillett at Olive Creek State Recreation Area on Monday.
Sunday's grass fire scored this field along Southwest 100th Street in southern Lancaster County.
A tree is seen burning at Olive Creek State Recreation Area near Hallam on Monday.
An out-of-control fire on Sunday scored trees at Olive Creek State Recreation Area near Hallam.
Actions by firefighters, with help from farmers, protected many homes like this one on West Princeton Road as flames swept across southern Lancaster County on Sunday.
Dry conditions and strong winds helped to fuel a fire that swept across sections of southern Lancaster County on Sunday.
Sunday's fires in southern Lancaster County left an area of destruction along West Wendelin Road near Olive Creek Lake.
Hallam firefighters keep an eye on hot spots at Olive Creek State Recreation Area on Monday.
Hallam firefighter Bryan Heckman retracts the hose as he checks out hot spots at Olive Creek State Recreation Area following Sunday's fire.
Fires that swept across southern Lancaster County on Sunday destroyed at least three homes, including a residence on West Wendelin Road near Olive Creek Lake.
Smoke is seen rising from hot spots on West Princeton Road on Monday, a day after flames swept across southern Lancaster County.
An out-of-control fire on Sunday scored trees at Olive Creek State Recreation Area near Hallam.
Olive Creek State Recreation Area on Monday morning after a wildfire ripped through the area.
A drone captured this image of an acreage in southern Lancaster County threatened by Sunday's massive fire.
A drone captured this image of the fire on Sunday that threatened sections of southern Lancaster County.
