Lancaster County traffic stop turns up more than 200 grams of meth, sheriff says

Deputies who stopped a car without license plates or a functioning taillight northeast of Lincoln early Wednesday morning uncovered more than 200 grams of suspected methamphetamine, the sheriff said.

Authorities pulled the car over at 2 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 6 near North 98th Street, where deputies observed an open alcohol container behind 39-year-old Gary Payton, who was driving on a suspended license, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

Gary Payton

Gary Patyon

After detaining Payton, deputies searched the car, Wagner said, finding 205 grams of suspected meth in a purse in front of the passenger seat.

"That's a lot of meth," the sheriff said.

Payton, an Omaha man, and 39-year-old Angelica Agena, of Lincoln, were both arrested on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to deliver.

Angelica Agena

Agena

Payton was cited for driving on a suspended license, Wagner said. Both were taken to the Lancaster County jail.

