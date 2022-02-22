Lancaster County traffic stop turns up 20 pounds of meth headed for Omaha, sheriff says

Investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Criminal Interdiction Task Force found 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on Friday, according to the sheriff.

Terry Wagner said deputies stopped a pickup with California plates that had been following other vehicles too closely near mile marker 393, between Northwest 48th Street and the western county line.

Wagner said a K-9 unit was deployed and indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, prompting a search.

Deputies found the suspected meth — worth around $450,000 on the street — underneath the rear seat, Wagner said.

The driver, 25-year-old Jesus Sanchez-Meza, of California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Wagner said Sanchez-Meza had been headed to Omaha with the suspected drugs.

