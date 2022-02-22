 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick alert

Lancaster County traffic stop turns up 20 pounds of meth headed for Omaha, sheriff says

  • Updated
Investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Criminal Interdiction Task Force found 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on Friday, according to the sheriff. 

Jesus Sanchez Meza

Sanchez Meza

Terry Wagner said deputies stopped a pickup with California plates that had been following other vehicles too closely near mile marker 393, between Northwest 48th Street and the western county line. 

Wagner said a K-9 unit was deployed and indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, prompting a search. 

Deputies found the suspected meth — worth around $450,000 on the street — underneath the rear seat, Wagner said. 

The driver, 25-year-old Jesus Sanchez-Meza, of California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He was taken to the Lancaster County jail. 

Wagner said Sanchez-Meza had been headed to Omaha with the suspected drugs. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

