Lancaster County Sheriff's Office to set up traffic checkpoint Friday night

  • Updated
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will be setting up a traffic checkpoint Friday night as part of a nationwide campaign to crack down on drunk driving.

In a news release, the Sheriff's Office said deputies will be conducting a "high-visibility enforcement patrol" from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday.

The checkpoint will be set up on U.S. 6 just west of 98th Street, where deputies will select vehicles in a systematic fashion and drivers will be checked for signs of alcohol use.

In an effort to crack down on drunken and impaired drivers, the Sheriff's Office will also increase the number of deputies in marked patrol cars starting Saturday and continuing through Sept. 4.

The additional deputies will concentrate their efforts on traffic law violations and the detection of impaired driving violations from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. those days.

Overtime for the additional deputies working during the increased enforcement will be paid through a grant funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

