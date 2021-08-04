Lancaster County Sheriff's Office set to spend grant funds on surveillance trailer for big events

With grant funding from the Department of Homeland Security in hand, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office has issued a bid request for a mobile trailer equipped with closed-circuit video technology, inching one step closer to a purchase months in the making.

The trailer, which would be wheeled to events or gatherings where the sheriff's office is providing security, would allow deputies to monitor crowd movement at public spaces "that are at risk of terrorist attack," according to the agency's bid request.

The Sheriff's Office has been approved to use up to $113,175 in federal funds to buy the trailer and eight body cameras, which Capt. John Vik said would be provided to anyone helping with security at mass gatherings. The purchase will include cameras attached to the trailer, and solar panels to power it.

Vik said the trailer would allow the office's advanced surveillance system used within the Hall of Justice to be transported anywhere in the county — offering deputies a tree-top-level view of areas that otherwise couldn't be monitored. The office will be able to watch live footage from the cameras either from the Hall of Justice or from the agency's mobile command post.