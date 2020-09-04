Lancaster County Sheriff's Office plans safety checkpoint tonight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office will conduct a high visibility checkpoint Friday night northeast of Lincoln as part of the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign directed at cracking down on drunk and impaired drivers.

The safety checkpoint will be set up on U.S. 6 just west of 98th Street from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday. Vehicles will be selected in a systematic fashion and the driver will be checked for signs of alcohol usage.

The sheriff's office will also increase the number of deputies in marked patrol cars on Saturday and Sunday. The additional deputies will concentrate their efforts on traffic violations and the detection of impaired drivers from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Overtime for the additional deputies will be paid through a mini-grant funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

