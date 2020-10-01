 Skip to main content
Lancaster County Sheriff's captain promoted to chief deputy
Lancaster County Sheriff's captain promoted to chief deputy

Ben Houchin, a 27-year-veteran who most recently oversaw the Lancaster County Sheriff's criminal investigations, was appointed chief deputy, Sheriff Terry Wagner said Thursday.

Todd Duncan, who was serving as chief deputy, left his post to take a job in the private sector, according to a news release. 

Houchin started with the sheriff's office in June 1993 after graduating from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Houchin finished No. 1 in his class at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, earned the rank of sergeant in 2000 and was promoted to captain in 2005, the news release said. 

Within the Sheriff's Office, Houchin worked, supervised and later commanded the narcotics and fugitive task forces and the Criminal Investigations, Patrol and Court Services divisions.  

"He was instrumental in establishing (the Sheriff's Office's) Electronic Evidence Unit; Fugitive Task Force and Criminal Interdiction Task Force," Wagner said. 

Houchin was selected in 1995 for the Tactical Response Unit and spent 25 years on it, eventually becoming team leader and commander. 

Earlier this year, the sheriff's captain was linked to questions of use of force during protests in front of the Hall of Justice.

On May 31, Houchin was recorded on cellphone video as deputies grappled with protesters they were trying to arrest for violating the mayor's emergency curfew. 

In that encounter, one woman complained her hair was pulled as she was detained and another fell hard to the street. 

Wagner reviewed the video and his internal investigation concluded Houchin and other deputies involved in those arrests acted lawfully, saying arrests are not simple.  

Asked Thursday about the incident and Houchin's promotion, Wagner said "there was no evidence of excessive force, and he was exonerated."

Lancaster County law enforcement logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

