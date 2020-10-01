Lancaster County Sheriff's captain promoted to chief deputy

Ben Houchin, a 27-year-veteran who most recently oversaw the Lancaster County Sheriff's criminal investigations, was appointed chief deputy, Sheriff Terry Wagner said Thursday.

Todd Duncan, who was serving as chief deputy, left his post to take a job in the private sector, according to a news release.

Houchin started with the sheriff's office in June 1993 after graduating from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Houchin finished No. 1 in his class at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, earned the rank of sergeant in 2000 and was promoted to captain in 2005, the news release said.

Within the Sheriff's Office, Houchin worked, supervised and later commanded the narcotics and fugitive task forces and the Criminal Investigations, Patrol and Court Services divisions.

"He was instrumental in establishing (the Sheriff's Office's) Electronic Evidence Unit; Fugitive Task Force and Criminal Interdiction Task Force," Wagner said.

Houchin was selected in 1995 for the Tactical Response Unit and spent 25 years on it, eventually becoming team leader and commander.