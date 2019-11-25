You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office to run seat belt checkpoint
0 comments

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office to run seat belt checkpoint

{{featured_button_text}}

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office will man a seat belt checkpoint Wednesday afternoon and evening as part of the "Click It or Ticket" campaign.

Between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., the department will operate a high-visibility safety checkpoint on U.S. 77, just north of Nebraska 33. Vehicles will be selected "in a systematic fashion," according to the agency, and deputies will check both paperwork and safety restraints.

Following the checkpoint, deputies will conduct a saturation patrol, with marked patrol cars monitoring traffic violations on an individual basis.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office logo
Courtesy photo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News