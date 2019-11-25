Lancaster County Sheriff's Office to run seat belt checkpoint

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office will man a seat belt checkpoint Wednesday afternoon and evening as part of the "Click It or Ticket" campaign.

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., the department will operate a high-visibility safety checkpoint on U.S. 77, just north of Nebraska 33. Vehicles will be selected "in a systematic fashion," according to the agency, and deputies will check both paperwork and safety restraints.