Lancaster County Sheriff's Office slammed with gun permit applications, will go to online and mail only process

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is being slammed with more than seven times the normal requests a day for gun permits and soon will go to online and mail only to handle them.

"We are seeing up to 75 to 100 a day, which is an increase from what we typically see of 10 to 15 a day," Chief Deputy Todd Duncan said Wednesday.

He said starting Friday they no longer will be accepting the requests at the front counter in person, in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The entire purpose of that is for the safety and welfare of the public and our employees to minimize person-to-person contact," Duncan said.

The public can download the firearm purchase permit form on the sheriff's webpage or call the office at 402-441-6500 and ask to have an application be mailed.

The application will need to be completed and notarized before being sent in with the $5 payment and a copy of a valid driver's license with a current address.

"The message is we're going to continue to process these as we always have. But we're doing these entirely by mail and no longer in person at our service counter," Duncan said.