Long before “Toy Story” made a clean-shaven, cowboy-hat wearing, Pixar-perfect Sheriff Woody famous, Lancaster County claimed a deputy of the same name as its own.
He is a mustachioed, bald, flesh-and-blood deputy who donned the brown sheriff’s uniform for the first time in 1975 and spent his first shift at the Nebraska State Fair.
“I was so proud to put on that uniform,” said William “Woody” Woodruff. “It was the only day the gun felt good. It was the last thing I put on and the first thing I took off every day.”
On Thursday, the 65-year-old will take the heavy gun off for the last time when he signs off on a 47-year career as a Lancaster County sheriff’s deputy -- the longest-serving officer currently in the department.
Sheriff Terry Wagner -- who met Woodruff when they were seventh graders at Irving Junior High -- said his former classmate has gotten more than 60 commendations from law enforcement and the community.
“He’s just about as dependable and dedicated as they get,” Wagner said.
Also, he knows people. So. Many. People.
“Everybody knows Woody,” Wagner said. “I’m glad he never ran against me (for sheriff). His recollection of times and places and people ... it’s just amazing.”
If you grew up in Lincoln or attended the University of Nebraska and spent some portion of your 20s in Lincoln’s downtown bars, it’s likely you know Woody.
For 25 years, he was the uniformed guy standing inside Amigo’s at 14th and O streets at 1 a.m., greeting the post-bar crowd in search of sustenance.
He met lots of Husker football players on those late nights, along with many other bleary-eyed college kids who grew up and made families and careers and still stop him on the street to say hello.
He started working off-duty at the fast-food restaurant when the crowds included suspected gang members, at a time when fights and volatile crowds were a problem.
He treated everybody the same. Got to know them, talked to them.
Get people to smile and everything else goes easier, he said.
He remembers one tough-looking kid with a head of hair that reminded him of James Brown. The country music fan started singing “I Feel Good,” the kid cracked a grin and things were fine.
“Humor is the angel’s only weapon,” he said.
He got to know lots of other people over the 40 years he worked off-duty at Memorial Stadium on football Saturdays.
His rule of thumb at Memorial Stadium or Amigo's or serving court papers to people who may not be thrilled about it: “Just treat people like people.”
Woodruff grew up in Lincoln, the son of a Lincoln police officer who started working at the dispatch center while he was a senior at Southeast High School, then got a job there as a dispatcher after graduating in 1972. He became a deputy three years later.
He worked every shift as a patrol officer and criminal investigator and spent 20 years in the civil process division.
He was getting dressed for his shift at Amigo’s in the spring of 2004 when a tornado flattened the small town of Hallam and cut a swath of destruction along the southeastern part of Lancaster County.
He drove over downed power lines in the pitch black night and was the first off-duty officer to arrive in Hallam.
“I told myself I might die that night,” he said.
He didn’t, nor did he die 10 years later, when he and other deputies serving an eviction notice pushed open a front door and found 64-year-old Doug DaMoude pointing a rifle at them. Woodruff pushed the rifle away from the other deputies, who fired on DaMoude and killed him.
Woodruff received a Meritorious Service Award for his actions, which his superiors said he “performed individually and collectively with tremendous preparation, skill and leadership.”
He didn’t die in 1979, either, when he was driving on a rural road in the middle of the night during the first snow of the season and his cruiser landed upside down in a creek.
He crawled out into the cold creek water with a gash on his head down to his skull, two broken fingers and a crack in his shoulder bone that ran down his back.
He walked to a farmhouse to get help, spent a few days in intensive care and got back at it.
His love for law enforcement didn’t die when he lost good friend and fellow Deputy Craig Dodge, who was shot in Hickman on March 14, 1987, while responding to a domestic disturbance.
Woodruff continued to do what he’s done at the start of each shift: say a silent prayer that he can help someone that day, that he doesn’t do anything to get anyone hurt.
One of the times he helped was when he noticed a face peering out a front door window of a home a couple of miles from the Lincoln Regional Center.
Deputies were searching for a man who’d escaped from the regional center, and when the face disappeared from the window Woodruff decided to check it out.
He knocked on the door and residents told him a man had broken into their home and run to the basement when he saw Woodruff.
The deputy got the couple out of the house, called for backup and officers found the man in the basement.
The man, who'd raped a woman before he’d gone to the regional center, had been planning to meet someone bringing him guns at a truck stop, Woodruff said.
“That one might have saved a life,” he said.
He didn't let the scary stuff rattle him, he said, didn't spend his time thinking about the bad that might be behind a door.
“My job is just a gift.”