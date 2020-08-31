 Skip to main content
Lancaster County offers amnesty days, night court for those with warrants
Lancaster County offers amnesty days, night court for those with warrants

People who had misdemeanor warrants in Lancaster County put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic will have a chance to clear those warrants this week and later this month and avoid being arrested.

In March, county court and law enforcement entities decided to suspend the enforcement of certain misdemeanor warrants because of COVID-19. Those suspensions are scheduled to end on Sept. 8.

To allow those with warrants to clear them, the county is holding an amnesty day and night court session on Thursday, and another night court session on Sept. 24.

These sessions will be held on the second floor of the Lancaster County Courthouse in County Courtroom 24. The Thursday amnesty sessions are at 9 and 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Both night court sessions will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Anyone with a misdemeanor warrant issued by Lincoln Police or the county sheriff is eligible to participate, unless the warrant has “Hold for Court” status because of a failure to appear. Anyone with that type of warrant or a felony warrant who attempts to participate will be taken into custody.

To check to see if you have a warrant that may qualify for amnesty, go to: lincoln.ne.gov/city/police/stats/warrant1.htm.

Courts logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

