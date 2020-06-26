Lancaster County night court resumes after 6-month break

People were required to have their temperature checked as they entered the courthouse, and 6 feet of social distancing led to people waiting in the hallway.

Each person was required to wear a face mask and sit in premeasured spots designated with blue masking tape.

In Courtroom 24, the pews can typically hold 15 people per row. Each row held about three to five people under the new system.

The precautions keep individuals in the courtroom safe as well as their neighbors, and night court sessions are a vital way to help people resolve legal issues while clearing the docket, Zimmerman said.

Lancaster County piloted the state's first night court sessions last year to help people avoid arrest and jail stays for minor offenses, as a means to reduce the head count and expenditures at the jail.

When the new Lancaster County Jail opened in 2013, officials estimated it could serve the county for more than four decades, but it began nearing its designed capacity within just five years.

Night court sessions, scheduled to occur once a quarter in 2020, will also be held on the second floor of the Lancaster County Courthouse in September and December.

