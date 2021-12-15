Lancaster County man killed in Raymond house fire identified

The Raymond man who died in a rural Lancaster County house fire Monday night has been identified as the home's owner, according to the sheriff's office.
Gerald Socha, who made the 911 call about the fire he said originated in his attic, was 70 years old.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said authorities used dental records to identify Socha, who died of a combination of smoke inhalation and burns.
Deputies responding to a report of a fire around 10:30 p.m. Monday weren't immediately able to locate Socha, who told dispatchers he thought the fire was caused by an electrical issue, Wagner said.
Fire crews who responded later found his body in the home near Northwest 84th Street and West Raymond Road, Wagner said at a news briefing Tuesday morning.
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal confirmed the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction, according to the sheriff's office incident report.
Two dogs were rescued from the blaze, which rendered the $115,000 home west of Raymond a total loss, Wagner said.
The animals were transported to the local humane society after suffering from smoke inhalation.
