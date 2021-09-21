 Skip to main content
Lancaster County man arrested for burning home down, sheriff says
Lancaster County man arrested for burning home down, sheriff says

A Lancaster County man was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree arson after deputies say he doused his home with gasoline and lit it on fire with a candle.

Adam Schutte, 33, made his first appearance in Lancaster County Court on Tuesday, two days after sheriff's deputies and Raymond Fire and Rescue crews responded to his house near Waverly Road and U.S. 77. 

No one was hurt in the fire, Sheriff Terry Wagner said Monday, but the $161,000 home was a total loss. 

Deputies contacted and interviewed Schutte outside a neighbor's house when they responded to the fire, according to court filings. He was arrested and taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

