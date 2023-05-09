A Lancaster County man was arrested Monday night for his alleged role in a hit-and-run crash after he left a license plate behind at the crash scene, south of Lincoln, according to the sheriff's office.

Richard Caruso, 57, was southbound on Southwest 12th Street in his Toyota pickup truck at around 7:30 p.m. Monday when he failed to yield at the street's intersection with West Denton Road, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

Caruso crashed into a westbound Ford Focus, forcing the sedan to flip and roll into a ditch, Houchin said.

Then, Houchin said, the 57-year-old drove to his house, less than a mile south of the crash scene.

"He did not call," the chief deputy said. "He did not check on injuries."

Deputies who responded to the crash found the Ford's occupants — a 28-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man — had suffered minor injuries.

And, Houchin said, deputies found a license plate that had fallen from Caruso's pickup truck.

Deputies drove south to the 57-year-old's house and found his damaged Toyota in his garage.

Caruso was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an injury crash and taken to the Lancaster County jail.

The Ford's occupants were treated and released from a local hospital.

