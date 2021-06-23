Lancaster County kicks off start of new DUI Court

Lancaster County's new DUI Court kicked off with a ceremony this week.

"I know we're all excited that this day has arrived," District Court Judge Darla Ideus said.

She said the mission of the Driving Under the Influence of Drugs or Alcohol Court in Lincoln is to increase public safety, facilitate public access to treatment and intensive case management and reduce recidivism.

"And that is what we intend to do," Ideus said at the inaugural ceremony.

She and retired District Judge John Colborn will serve as presiding judges of the first-of-its-kind DUI court in the state.

Appearing by video, Gov. Pete Ricketts, who in 2016 signed a bill into law broadening problem-solving courts to include veterans courts and DUI courts, said he has seen how impactful problem-solving courts can be, particularly drug courts.

"I look forward to seeing how these problem-solving courts will continue to be able to impact the lives of Nebraskans and really be an added step that will help us make sure we're keeping the public safe but also allowing folks who maybe made a misstep to recover," Ricketts said.