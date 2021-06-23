 Skip to main content
Lancaster County kicks off start of new DUI Court
Lancaster County kicks off start of new DUI Court

Lancaster County's new DUI Court kicked off with a ceremony this week.

"I know we're all excited that this day has arrived," District Court Judge Darla Ideus said.

She said the mission of the Driving Under the Influence of Drugs or Alcohol Court in Lincoln is to increase public safety, facilitate public access to treatment and intensive case management and reduce recidivism.

"And that is what we intend to do," Ideus said at the inaugural ceremony.

She and retired District Judge John Colborn will serve as presiding judges of the first-of-its-kind DUI court in the state.

Appearing by video, Gov. Pete Ricketts, who in 2016 signed a bill into law broadening problem-solving courts to include veterans courts and DUI courts, said he has seen how impactful problem-solving courts can be, particularly drug courts.

"I look forward to seeing how these problem-solving courts will continue to be able to impact the lives of Nebraskans and really be an added step that will help us make sure we're keeping the public safe but also allowing folks who maybe made a misstep to recover," Ricketts said.

Chief Justice Michael Heavican said he's proud that the state has been forward thinking in its widespread implementation of problem-solving courts.

"I look forward to seeing the good that this DUI Court will do for Lancaster County and beyond," he said.

Heavican said studies have shown that problem-solving courts significantly reduce recidivism and save taxpayer money. 

Andrea Frazier, the program director at MADD Nebraska, said impaired driving is a deadly problem in our state and across the country. Two out of three people will be impacted throughout their lifetime.

"This will save lives," she said. 

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said participants charged with at least a third- or fourth-offense DUI who are part of the program are required to go through at least 18 months of treatment to quit drinking and participate in the 24/7 Sobriety Program. 

"There will be consequences for their actions," he said. 

But they will be able to avoid a long jail or prison sentence and leave sober, Condon said.

The Lancaster County DUI Court is a multiagency collaborative effort, with involvement from the Lancaster County District Court, Lancaster County Attorney’s Office, Lancaster County Public Defender’s Office, the District 3A Probation Office, Lancaster County Community Corrections and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

