Lancaster County judges make adjustments to hold jury trials during pandemic
This was not a typical jury trial, if such a thing exists.

The judge, attorneys and witnesses all wore masks or face shields.

Jurors did, too, but they weren't in a jury box, like they usually would be, so their chairs could be 6 feet apart. They weren't even technically in a courtroom. It was at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center.

And the public only could watch by Zoom.

The unusual circumstances were just another day for Lancaster County District Court judges moving into the second month of jury trials during a pandemic. 

Defense attorney John Berry Jr. was leery about it all going in and even had asked Judge Jodi Nelson for a continuance — until the end of COVID-19.

In the motion, Berry laid out seven specific concerns, most involving facial coverings, that could prevent his client from getting a fair, public trial.

He was concerned about not being able to see potential jurors' facial expressions, which help attorneys decide who to choose, and about jurors not being able to see witnesses' facial expressions to evaluate their credibility. He worried jurors might be standoffish to one another, making deliberations difficult.

He thought wearing a mask even could dehumanize his client, Nicholas Bridgmon, to them, and wondered what they would think of Bridgmon's family, who wanted to be there to support him, not being in the room.

But the judge denied the motion, the trial moved forward and Bridgmon was acquitted. 

A week and a half earlier, Berry said he understands the other side, too, and that it was a long shot asking for an open-ended continuance in the sexual assault case. He has other clients who can't post bond who don't want to wait forever in jail for trial. They want their day in court.

"I think our judges have been very forward-thinking in this and very accommodating ... making sure the wheels of justice do not grind to a halt, but also making sure that we get fair trials," he said. "People come to the courthouse for justice."

In other parts of the states, Berry said judges have talked about holding jury selection in National Guard armories, city auditoriums and basketball courts.

Here in Lincoln, Bridgmon's trial last week was the first where jurors ventured outside the courthouse. Others trials have used large first-floor rooms in the Hall of Justice, usually used for police recruit classes, to pick a jury. Then they moved to up to a third-floor courtroom that was large enough to let the jurors spread out.

Berry's co-counsel, Mallory Hughes, said she was impressed by all the legwork Judge Nelson had done ahead of time from the larger space and all the logistics that went along with it to bringing in 40 prospective jurors in waves rather than all at once like they usually would. 

The Thursday before trial she hadn't known what to expect exactly. Then, the judge showed them the space, and they had a walk-through.

"We were lucky because Judge Nelson thought of everything," she said.

Surprisingly, none of the potential jurors asked to get out of it because of the pandemic, Hughes said. 

She and Berry worried about witnesses testing positive and not being able to come in or about someone getting exposed and unintentionally causing a mistrial, like the one in Omaha in a murder trial last month.

"It's not easy. This is new ground," Berry said. "There's no real precedent for this, and we're really not going to know until people start appealing things and we'll see where we end up."

Last week, a chief deputy public defender argued his client's felony assault case should be dismissed on speedy trial grounds after objecting to a continuance in April, when the court was only conducting hearings online and trials were on hold because of the pandemic.

If the motion is denied, the case is likely to be one of the first appeals over coronavirus continuances.

And, Berry said, he wasn't the only attorney to ask for a continuance to the end of COVID-19. The concerns he had about a trial could still be raised in appeals in cases where defendants were convicted. 

To keep dockets moving, courts have been holding many hearings online, which is nothing new for veterans law, he said. The Board of Veterans Appeals was having hearings by Skype long before this.

"For some areas of law, this is nothing new," Berry said.

It's also been particularly good for western Nebraska, said Berry, who lives in Omaha. He said he thinks when we get past the pandemic, the court will keep some of the benefits. 

"It's interesting times, but we learn from it. Overall, when we look back on this, I think we're going to say it was a really good thing, because it advanced technology in the courtroom. It advanced our efficiency," he said. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

