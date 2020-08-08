Lancaster County judges make adjustments to hold jury trials during pandemic

But the judge denied the motion, the trial moved forward and Bridgmon was acquitted.

A week and a half earlier, Berry said he understands the other side, too, and that it was a long shot asking for an open-ended continuance in the sexual assault case. He has other clients who can't post bond who don't want to wait forever in jail for trial. They want their day in court.

"I think our judges have been very forward-thinking in this and very accommodating ... making sure the wheels of justice do not grind to a halt, but also making sure that we get fair trials," he said. "People come to the courthouse for justice."

In other parts of the states, Berry said judges have talked about holding jury selection in National Guard armories, city auditoriums and basketball courts.

Here in Lincoln, Bridgmon's trial last week was the first where jurors ventured outside the courthouse. Others trials have used large first-floor rooms in the Hall of Justice, usually used for police recruit classes, to pick a jury. Then they moved to up to a third-floor courtroom that was large enough to let the jurors spread out.