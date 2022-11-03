Lancaster County judge hears arguments in trial of ex-LPD officer accused of assault

More than two years after a former Lincoln police officer pushed a 51-year-old man to the ground while working off-duty at a local hospital on Halloween, a Lancaster County judge will finally rule whether the action was criminal.

Benjamin Rieker, now 34, had been an officer for about 18 months when he pushed the man amid a confrontation in the hospital's lobby that day. He resigned from the department in January 2021, after the Lancaster County Sheriff's office had launched a criminal investigation into the incident at the request of then-Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister.

Carlos Monzón, Rieker's attorney, spent much of a 2½-day bench trial this week casting Reiker's shove of the man as an act of self defense. Prosecutors in 2021 charged the former officer with third-degree assault and false reporting for allegedly providing knowingly false information to investigators. Both are misdemeanors.

Rieker confronted the 51-year-old after the man, who had been admitted to the hospital with foot pain, had been verbally abusive toward staff members and demanded stronger drugs for his pain, witnesses and Rieker testified. It marked the third encounter between Rieker and the man that day.

The man, though, was on his way out of the hospital — against medical advice — when he came face-to-face with Rieker near the hospital's ambulance bay doors on Oct. 31, 2020.

In his reports detailing the event, Rieker wrote that the man had clenched his fists, squared his shoulders, began to stare at Riker's gun and started to raise his arm in the instant before the off-duty officer shoved him to the ground.

But surveillance video of the incident — examined frame-by-frame in the courtroom by Lincoln Police video analyst Jared Minary, who was called by prosecutors — showed the 51-year-old never clenched his fists or raised his arm and he didn't seem to tense his posture.

His eyes did shift downward, though Minary said he couldn't definitively say whether the man was staring at Rieker's gun.

In closing arguments Wednesday, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Tyson Moodie emphasized the seeming lack of provocation that preceded Riker's shove — arguing that the 51-year-old man's noncompliance to verbal orders and previous verbal threats did not justify Rieker's claim of self defense.

"There's nothing … that would show that he's clenching his fists as the defendant later reported," Moodie said.

And, Moodie said, Rieker actually stepped toward the man as he tried to direct him out the ambulance doors behind him — a move that the state argued was contradictory to his training, which calls for officers to retain a "reactionary gap" between them and subjects they're encountering.

Rieker also reported that the man braced himself as he fell to the ground — another claim that wasn't supported by video evidence, which showed the man land first on his backside and then hit his head as his hands flew forward.

Moodie argued that the inconsistencies between Rieker's report and the video surveillance footage — along with the former officer's communications with fellow officers amid the investigation into him — amounted to false reporting.

"That's significant, when you look at this case, because as these misperceptions, as the defense might have us believe, add up, it begins to look like something else," he said.

Monzón, who peppered Moodie with objections that he often won throughout the bench trial and called for a directed not-guilty verdict from Judge Matthew Acton halfway through, cast the case as prosecutorial overreach and warned of the precedent it might set.

"This case is about the new standard that wants to be created by the prosecutor's office," he said, arguing that it didn't matter whether the 51-year-old man had actually provoked Rieker's shove.

What matters, Monzón said, is what Rieker perceived on that October day.

"If a police officer writes a report and says, 'The car was light blue,' and then there's a video later on and the car is gray, was the officer lying on that report?" he said. "Was the perception incorrect?

"That is what the prosecution is inviting you to do in this case. And I tell you, judge, I submit to you that's very, very, very dangerous."

Monzón said the language Rieker used in his reports — where he said he "perceived" the man to take a fighting stance — was understandable given the man's demeanor and prior threatening statements to police and medical staff.

The attorney also noted his client didn't get to review the surveillance video before writing either the reports he authored on the incident, one of which — an additional case investigation report — was itself the subject of a legal battle in the case.

Last September, Monzón filed a motion asking Acton to suppress two statements Rieker made in the investigation: the additional report and an hourlong interview he had with Lancaster County Sheriff's Investigator Jeremy Schwarz, who testified for the state.

Acton in January ruled that the interview could be used against Rieker, but the additional case investigation report couldn't because he was required to complete it as part of an excessive-force investigation by internal affairs under threat of losing his job.

But District Court Judge Kevin McManaman reversed that ruling in June, saying the report could be used in trial.

This week, though, Monzón argued that the inconsistencies between what Rieker wrote in that report and what video evidence showed didn't matter.

"Who cares what he thinks now?" Monzón said. "At that time, when he was confronted with that situation, (the shove is) is what he believed was necessary, that's what he believed he needed do to protect himself and others.

"That new standard that the prosecution wants you to adopt is incorrect. And that new standard does not exist under the law."

Acton took the issue under advisement.