A Lincoln judge has been awarded one of the Nebraska Supreme Court’s highest honors during the annual meeting in La Vista.
Lancaster County Court Judge Holly Parsley was given the Improvement of the Judicial System Award by Chief Justice Mike Heavican at the Court’s Annual Judicial Dinner.
The awards recognize members of the judiciary for meritorious projects and exemplary accomplishments beyond their day-to-day duties as a judge.
According to a Nebraska Judicial Branch news release, Parsley was recognized for her leadership serving on the Nebraska Supreme Court Commission on Guardianship and Conservatorship, the Guardian and Conservatorship Forms and Rules Committee, and the Bench-Media Committee.
You have free articles remaining.
Parsley has worked to make the guardianship and conservatorship process less burdensome while still maintaining accountability to the judicial system.
She also has developed innovative methods to ensure guardians and conservators have access to the information they need to be successful, including collaborating with other counties and judges in an effort to provide consistency and guidance for those who appear before her.
Parsley also shares her knowledge of probate, guardian and conservatorship and adoption with new judges during new judges’ orientation; and she participates in rule-making and education of journalists, as well as fellow judges, as part of the Bench-Media Committee.