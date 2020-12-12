Lancaster County jail inmates now paid for work after Nebraska voters passed slavery ban

State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha proposed the constitutional amendment in 2019 as a measure to remove obsolete language from the Nebraska constitution and express the state's opposition to slavery.

Nebraska leased its convicts to businesses to provide free labor until 1913, Wayne said during a legislative hearing, noting the state Capitol was built effectively using slave labor.

One man testified in opposition during a legislative hearing on the bill and said the state prisons already had hiring challenges and the amendment could hinder their operations if prisoners weren't forced to do chores.

At the time, 23 states had already enacted similar amendments, and those states continued to operate prisons, Wayne said in response.

Wayne didn't respond to a request for comment Friday. In his public statements since proposing the amendment, Wayne has not made it clear whether he intended for jail or prison inmates to be paid.

Stukenholtz said the amendment raises similar questions about what work jails can require of their inmates.

"Does that (amendment) apply to the simplest of housekeeping rules?" Stukenholtz asked.

His 155-bed jail in Wahoo houses inmates from both Saunders and Dodge counties.