Lancaster County jail inmate dies at Lincoln hospital; cause unknown
A 51-year-old man who was awaiting sentencing at the Lancaster County Jail died at a Lincoln hospital on Monday, according to the jail. 

Nuha Farid

Nuha Farid

The cause of Nuha Farid's death has yet to be determined, but he was being treated for a serious medical condition, the Lancaster County Department of Corrections announced in a news release. 

Farid was convicted in August of robbery, possession of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for his role in the robbery of a gas station near Lincoln's airport in September 2020

He had been in custody since October 2020. The nature of his medical condition was not disclosed in the news release.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation into Farid's death, as state law requires after any in-custody death.

