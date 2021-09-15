Lancaster County jail inmate dies at Lincoln hospital; cause unknown

Jail inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
A 51-year-old man who was awaiting sentencing at the Lancaster County Jail died at a Lincoln hospital on Monday, according to the jail.
The cause of Nuha Farid’s death has yet to be determined, but he was being treated for a serious medical condition, the Lancaster County Department of Corrections announced in a news release.
Farid was convicted in August of robbery, possession of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for his role in the robbery of a gas station near Lincoln’s airport in September 2020.
He had been in custody since October 2020. The nature of his medical condition was not disclosed in the news release.
A grand jury will conduct an investigation into Farid’s death, as state law requires after any in-custody death.
17-year-old driver dies after accident
A 17-year-old driver died after plowing into the back end of a vehicle that was stopped due to backed-up traffic, authorities said.
The Hall County sheriff’s department said in a news release that deputies responded to the crash on Interstate 80 at about 5:42 p.m. Tuesday.
The preliminary investigation indicates a 2018 Ford F-350 driven by Brody Weinmann, 24, of Falls City was stopped in the westbound passing lane due to backed up traffic ahead of him. A 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Carley Johnson of Doniphan collided with the rear of Weinmann’s vehicle.
Johnson, a senior at Doniphan-Trumbull High school and the lone occupant of the Nissan, died at the scene.
Weinmann and his passenger, 22-year-old Payton Strahm of Sabetha, Kansas, were uninjured, according to the release.
Traffic was slowed at the time due to a cleanup of a fuel leak from an earlier rollover crash, which was off the roadway.
2 more COVID-19 deaths reported
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported two more deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing the total since the start of the pandemic to 278.
In a news release, the department said two men — one in his 30s, the other in his 60s — died while hospitalized with COVID-19. Neither was vaccinated.