Lancaster County jail inmate dies at Lincoln hospital; cause unknown
Lancaster County jail inmate dies at Lincoln hospital; cause unknown

Jail inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

A 51-year-old man who was awaiting sentencing at the Lancaster County Jail died at a Lincoln hospital on Monday, according to the jail.

The cause of Nuha Farid’s death has yet to be determined, but he was being treated for a serious medical condition, the Lancaster County Department of Corrections announced in a news release.

Farid was convicted in August of robbery, possession of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for his role in the robbery of a gas station near Lincoln’s airport in September 2020.

He had been in custody since October 2020. The nature of his medical condition was not disclosed in the news release.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation into Farid’s death, as state law requires after any in-custody death.

17-year-old driver dies after accident

A 17-year-old driver died after plowing into the back end of a vehicle that was stopped due to backed-up traffic, authorities said.

The Hall County sheriff’s department said in a news release that deputies responded to the crash on Interstate 80 at about 5:42 p.m. Tuesday.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 2018 Ford F-350 driven by Brody Weinmann, 24, of Falls City was stopped in the westbound passing lane due to backed up traffic ahead of him. A 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Carley Johnson of Doniphan collided with the rear of Weinmann’s vehicle.

Johnson, a senior at Doniphan-Trumbull High school and the lone occupant of the Nissan, died at the scene.

Weinmann and his passenger, 22-year-old Payton Strahm of Sabetha, Kansas, were uninjured, according to the release.

Traffic was slowed at the time due to a cleanup of a fuel leak from an earlier rollover crash, which was off the roadway.

2 more COVID-19 deaths reported

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported two more deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing the total since the start of the pandemic to 278.

In a news release, the department said two men — one in his 30s, the other in his 60s — died while hospitalized with COVID-19. Neither was vaccinated.

Local hospitals reported 110 coronavirus patients on Wednesday, down from a nine-month high of 119 on Tuesday. Only 66 were Lancaster County residents.

The county reported 162 new cases on Wednesday but said 56 were delayed reports from samples collected more than a week ago.

