Lancaster County jail inmate dies at Lincoln hospital; cause unknown

The Hall County sheriff’s department said in a news release that deputies responded to the crash on Interstate 80 at about 5:42 p.m. Tuesday.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 2018 Ford F-350 driven by Brody Weinmann, 24, of Falls City was stopped in the westbound passing lane due to backed up traffic ahead of him. A 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Carley Johnson of Doniphan collided with the rear of Weinmann’s vehicle.

Johnson, a senior at Doniphan-Trumbull High school and the lone occupant of the Nissan, died at the scene.

Weinmann and his passenger, 22-year-old Payton Strahm of Sabetha, Kansas, were uninjured, according to the release.

Traffic was slowed at the time due to a cleanup of a fuel leak from an earlier rollover crash, which was off the roadway.

2 more COVID-19 deaths reported

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported two more deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing the total since the start of the pandemic to 278.