 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
Lancaster County inmate alleged to have used racial slurs before attacking Black woman
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Lancaster County inmate alleged to have used racial slurs before attacking Black woman

  • 0

A woman incarcerated at the Lancaster County jail is alleged to have passed notes containing racial slurs before attacking a Black woman jailed in the same pod, according to court records.

Angela Maughan, a 44-year-old white woman jailed on four counts of assault of a police officer, is now facing a second-degree assault charge for her alleged role in the incident. 

Surveillance footage from within the jail showed Maughan approach a 29-year-old inmate on Dec. 16 and repeatedly punch her in the head and neck after the two had been talking from across the room, according to the affidavit for Maughan's arrest.

The 29-year-old told police that she and Maughan had been acquaintances at the jail until, she said, Maughan began to cause issues with Black inmates by passing notes containing racial slurs, according to the affidavit. 

She said Maughan was confronted about the slurs and seemed to take her anger out on the 29-year-old, who wasn't seriously injured in the alleged attack, according to the affidavit. 

Lincoln Police see policy changes, increased supervision in Ewins' first 100 days
Cass County Sheriff's investigator says 82-year-old Eagle man's death was 'not an accident'
Troubled Nebraska youth could return from out-of-state care with proposed state facility
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

inside Egypt's wellness retreat for city dwellers

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News