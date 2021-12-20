Lancaster County inmate alleged to have used racial slurs before attacking Black woman

A woman incarcerated at the Lancaster County jail is alleged to have passed notes containing racial slurs before attacking a Black woman jailed in the same pod, according to court records.

Angela Maughan, a 44-year-old white woman jailed on four counts of assault of a police officer, is now facing a second-degree assault charge for her alleged role in the incident.

Surveillance footage from within the jail showed Maughan approach a 29-year-old inmate on Dec. 16 and repeatedly punch her in the head and neck after the two had been talking from across the room, according to the affidavit for Maughan's arrest.

The 29-year-old told police that she and Maughan had been acquaintances at the jail until, she said, Maughan began to cause issues with Black inmates by passing notes containing racial slurs, according to the affidavit.

She said Maughan was confronted about the slurs and seemed to take her anger out on the 29-year-old, who wasn't seriously injured in the alleged attack, according to the affidavit.

