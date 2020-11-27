Lancaster County District Court once again imposes restrictions on in-person hearings

A resurgence of the coronavirus has forced the Lancaster County District Court to once again delay jury trials, move hearings online and restrict the number of people allowed in a courtroom at one time.

Lancaster County District Court Judge Kevin McManaman wrote in a Nov. 20 order that the current spread of COVID-19 in the community "has reached a point where day-to-day operations" of the court are affected.

"By all objective measures, the COVID-19 pandemic is more severe today in our community than it was at its inception in Nebraska," McManaman wrote. "Community spread, identified cases, quarantines, hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb in Lancaster County."

In March, shortly after the first coronavirus cases were identified in Lancaster County, the courthouse suspended many in-person activities. The restrictions were later loosened in the summer as case counts subsided.

Even with the use of personal protective equipment and masks, frequent hand washing and social distancing, McManaman said "the court may not be able to safely continue to hold all courtroom proceedings in person."

Effective Nov. 23, no more than 10 people will be allowed in a courtroom at any time, and the court could use its discretion to further restrict those numbers.