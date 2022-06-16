Lancaster County deputy asks residents to 'please lock your cars' after another stolen vehicle

Lancaster County's chief deputy on Thursday urged Lincoln-area residents to "please lock your cars" after another vehicle was stolen with the keys inside.
Ben Houchin said the use of Tile key tracker helped deputies recover a stolen 2002 Toyota truck on Wednesday after a 19-year-old man had left the windows down and keys inside at 12500 Yankee Hill Road, southeast of Lincoln.
Houchin said the 19-year-old directed authorities to the area of 25th and R streets in Lincoln, where the Tile app indicated his keys were.
Deputies performed a traffic stop on the vehicle near 23rd and U streets and arrested 62-year-old Ronald Noyd on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property, Houchin said. He was taken to the Lancaster County jail and the Toyota, worth around $2,500 was returned.
"Please lock your cars," Houchin said. "Don't leave your keys in there. Please quit leaving property of value in there, especially in view."
"I know it doesn't mean that people have the right to go in and steal your stuff, but, boy, if it's just there, there's a lot of individuals just going around looking for crimes of opportunity," he added.
