Lancaster County deputies stop to help, find stolen gun

Lancaster County sheriff’s deputies founded a stolen handgun after stopping to help a stalled car early Tuesday, Capt. Tom Brookhouser said.

At about 1:30 a.m., deputies stopped to assist a car with its hazard lights on near 98th Street and U.S. 6. But then they smelled marijuana, got a false name from the driver and found a Glock .40-caliber in the glove compartment during a probable cause search, Brookhouser said. The gun had been reported stolen in La Vista.

They arrested the driver, 19-year-old Samari Ferguson of Omaha, on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm, criminal impersonation and a Douglas County warrant. She was also cited for carrying a concealed weapon, driving under suspension and possessing less than an ounce of marijuana.

They arrested a passenger, 20-year-old Jamal Anderson of Lincoln, on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm and cited him for carrying a concealed weapon.

