Lancaster County deputies seize 13 pounds of fentanyl in I-80 traffic stop, sheriff says

Deputies seized 13.2 pounds of fentanyl pills disguised as Oxycontin in a Wednesday afternoon a traffic stop on Interstate 80, 3 miles west of Lincoln, the Lancaster County Sheriff said.

Authorities stopped a westbound Ford sedan for speeding near mile marker 394, where the driver, 39-year-old Luis Salazar, "eventually consented to a search of the vehicle," Sheriff Terry Wagner alleged.

Deputies who searched the car found a backpack with 60,000 suspected fentanyl pills, which were marked "M30" and manufactured to pass as OxyContin, Wagner said.

Had each pill been sold individually, Wagner said, the supply would be worth more than $1 million.

Wagner said investigators believe Salazar, an Omaha man, was headed to York.

Deputies arrested the 39-year-old on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

