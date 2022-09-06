Lancaster County deputies find 79 pounds of meth in Interstate 80 traffic stop

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies patrolling Interstate 80 found 79 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in the bed of a Toyota Tundra amid a traffic stop near Waverly on Labor Day, according to the agency.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said deputies found the meth, worth more than $350,000, after the occupants consented to a search of the 2018 Tundra at around 5 p.m. Monday near mile marker 409 on the interstate, between Lincoln and Waverly.

Deputies arrested the truck's two occupants — 30-year-old Juan Gonzales and 32-year-old Gladis Rivera — on suspicion of possessing meth with intent to deliver, Houchin said.

Both were taken to the Lancaster County jail.