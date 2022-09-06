 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lancaster County deputies find 79 pounds of meth in Interstate 80 traffic stop

Tundra meth

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies seized 79 pounds of suspected methamphetamine amid a Labor Day traffic stop on Interstate 80, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

 Courtesy photo, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies patrolling Interstate 80 found 79 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in the bed of a Toyota Tundra amid a traffic stop near Waverly on Labor Day, according to the agency.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said deputies found the meth, worth more than $350,000, after the occupants consented to a search of the 2018 Tundra at around 5 p.m. Monday near mile marker 409 on the interstate, between Lincoln and Waverly.

Deputies arrested the truck's two occupants — 30-year-old Juan Gonzales and 32-year-old Gladis Rivera — on suspicion of possessing meth with intent to deliver, Houchin said.

Juan Gonzalez

Gonzalez
Gladis Rivera

Rivera

Both were taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

