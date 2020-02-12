Lancaster County deputies arrest suspect, recover some items from home burglary

Lancaster County deputies arrested a man suspected of burglarizing a home north of Lincoln.
Michael S. Bennett, 38, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of burglary, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of an explosive device.
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office investigated a burglary Monday at a home near North 40th Street and Bluff Road. Jewelry, medication, tools and a handgun — with a total value of $9,000 — were reported missing.
A home security camera captured footage of the vehicle used by the burglar, which also matched a car wanted in connection to a reported domestic assault. From that, authorities identified Bennett as a suspect and gathered evidence to obtain a search warrant.
Deputies served that warrant Tuesday at a motel where Bennett was staying. There, they said they found most of the stolen belongings, except for the gun, and 2.3 grams of meth, along with 24 M-grade fireworks in his car.