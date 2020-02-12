You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lancaster County deputies arrest suspect, recover some items from home burglary
View Comments

Lancaster County deputies arrest suspect, recover some items from home burglary

{{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County deputies arrested a man suspected of burglarizing a home north of Lincoln.

Michael S. Bennett, 38, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of burglary, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of an explosive device.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office investigated a burglary Monday at a home near North 40th Street and Bluff Road. Jewelry, medication, tools and a handgun — with a total value of $9,000 — were reported missing.

A home security camera captured footage of the vehicle used by the burglar, which also matched a car wanted in connection to a reported domestic assault. From that, authorities identified Bennett as a suspect and gathered evidence to obtain a search warrant.

Deputies served that warrant Tuesday at a motel where Bennett was staying. There, they said they found most of the stolen belongings, except for the gun, and 2.3 grams of meth, along with 24 M-grade fireworks in his car.

Stolen car found in Lincoln with items reported taken during apartment burglary, police say
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office logo
Courtesy photo

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News