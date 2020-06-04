You are the owner of this article.
Lancaster County commissioner wants sheriff's office to get body cameras
Lancaster County commissioner wants sheriff's office to get body cameras

Lancaster County Commissioner Sean Flowerday said Thursday that he is working on an effort to get body cameras for the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Flowerday said the use of body cameras by the sheriff's office has been discussed before, but he believes pushing the effort now is "the right thing to do," in the wake of recent protests in Lincoln by people angered over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

The sheriff's office has been criticized over its use of force during protests Sunday night in front of the County-City Building. Video showed a sheriff's captain pulling the hair of one protester. A sheriff's deputy also briefly detained a Journal Star reporter who was covering the protest.

On Monday, the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page that it was aware of the concerns and that it would conduct a review of the incident, as it does in all instances when force is used.

Sean Flowerday

A body camera is "going to protect our deputies against false accusations and it's going to provide accountability to the public," Flowerday said. "I think it's a good first step for everybody."

While the County Board has control of the sheriff's office's budget, it has no authority to dictate policy, meaning it cannot force the office to use body cameras.

But Flowerday said Sheriff Terry Wagner is on board with the effort, as are all the other county commissioners, at least philosophically.

The reaction from other members of the board has been "positive," Flowerday said.

"But they want to see the numbers, which is fair," he said.

The numbers have been the sticking point preventing the Sheriff's Office from getting body cameras.

Flowerday said that in addition to the cost of buying body cameras for all deputies, there also is a significant cost for staff to monitor and preserve the footage.

He said adding the cameras would cost several hundred thousand dollars and require "multiple" new full-time employees.

Commissioner Rick Vest said the Lancaster County Attorney's Office has already told the board that if sheriff's deputies start wearing body cameras, it would cause a burden on the office and lead to the need for additional attorneys.

Flowerday believes the added costs -- even in a year when the county budget is strained more than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic -- is worth it.

He said his goal is to get it added into the fiscal year 2021 budget, which takes effect next month.

The sheriff's budget hearing before the board is next week, meaning "it's kind of an apt time for all this," Flowerday said.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said he is in favor of his deputies wearing the cameras -- in fact, he said he's included money in his budget the past two years for their purchase.

Terry Wagner

But he said implementing them and forming procedures on how to use them will take time.

He said it would take six months minimum and more likely a whole year to institute their use.

"If we get the go now, by July of next year we should have them up and running," Wagner said.

Both the Lincoln Police Department and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police have used body cameras for several years.

Commissioner Christa Yoakum said she believes the board needs to consider paying for body cameras in the coming budget cycle.

But whether it can find room in the budget or not -- "I'm not going to commit to that," she said.

Yoakum said that while body cameras are a good idea, "it's not all we need to do."

Christa Yoakum

Everybody in county government, not just the sheriff's office, needs to prioritize fighting bias and racism, she said, and all employees should have to take ongoing anti-bias training.

Yoakum also said she and her fellow commissioners need to "come off the dais" and listen to what is going on in the community.

Vest agreed that there are other things that need to be done besides just getting body cameras; for example, fixing relationships between law enforcement agencies and the community.

He said money in the budget going to body cameras could be money not spent to help the community in another way.

"So that's what we have to weigh it against."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

