Lancaster County commissioner wants sheriff's office to get body cameras

But he said implementing them and forming procedures on how to use them will take time.

He said it would take six months minimum and more likely a whole year to institute their use.

"If we get the go now, by July of next year we should have them up and running," Wagner said.

Both the Lincoln Police Department and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police have used body cameras for several years.

Commissioner Christa Yoakum said she believes the board needs to consider paying for body cameras in the coming budget cycle.

But whether it can find room in the budget or not -- "I'm not going to commit to that," she said.

Yoakum said that while body cameras are a good idea, "it's not all we need to do."

Everybody in county government, not just the sheriff's office, needs to prioritize fighting bias and racism, she said, and all employees should have to take ongoing anti-bias training.

Yoakum also said she and her fellow commissioners need to "come off the dais" and listen to what is going on in the community.