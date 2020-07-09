Lancaster County begins first jury trial since pandemic sent cases online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thirty-eight prospective jurors headed to the Lancaster County Courthouse this week for jury selection in the first jury trial since COVID-19 sent most court hearings online and delayed in-person trials for months.

Prospective jurors, attorneys and the judge all wore clear face shields or masks Wednesday afternoon and met in two first-floor classrooms at the Hall of Justice, usually occupied by police recruits in training, to allow for social distancing.

"The global pandemic requires us to take extra measures and do some things differently than we ordinarily do," Lancaster County District Judge John Colborn told the group when they started.

For instance, when they came in the building, someone checked their temperatures. And all of their chairs were 6 feet apart. An overflow group in another classroom watched what was happening on a TV screen.

"This is new for us," Colborn told the jury panel.

A work-group of judges, the court administrator, bailiffs and others worked for weeks to hammer out the logistical details. Where they would stage jury panels, pick juries, even when and where to hold the trials.