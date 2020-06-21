Lancaster County adds eight COVID-19 cases, inmate tests positive

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lancaster County added eight new coronavirus cases Sunday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The local death toll remained at 10, and Lancaster County now has a total of 1,611 cases, the department said. The number of recoveries is 479.

In total, there were 146 new cases for the reporting week that ended Saturday. The case count was slightly higher than previous weeks ending on June 6 and June 13, while the number of tests was steady in the 2,500 per week range.

Statewide, there have been 17,707 cases and 244 deaths linked to the disease.

Also Sunday, an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary tested positive for COVID-19, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

It's the first inmate at the penitentiary to contract the disease, though there have been several staff members who have tested positive since the outbreak began. To date, a total of eight inmates in Corrections Department facilities have tested positive, most of them at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha.

Anyone who may have had contact with the penitentiary inmate will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider, the department said.