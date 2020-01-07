L.A. woman gets federal time for 17-pound meth shipment stopped on its way to Lincoln

A 48-year-old Los Angeles woman has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for trying to bring more than 17 pounds of methamphetamine to Lincoln.

Senior U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp sentenced Ada Patricia Argueta to four years and nine months in prison, plus three years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute meth.

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said in February 2017, a DEA-led task force initiated Operation Speculation, which was a drug interdiction effort focused on a Lincoln drug-trafficking organization.

In a news release, Kelly said Argueta was indicted after a Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped her for speeding on Feb. 5, 2017, and discovered just more than 17 pounds of meth in the spare tire. Further investigation led troopers to believe the meth was being transported from California to Lincoln.

Kelly said, in all, Operation Speculation resulted in 16 federal indictments and to more than 40 pounds of meth and $100,000 being seized.

The DEA, Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln Police Department and U.S. Attorney’s Office investigated the case.

