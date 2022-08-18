 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Knife-wielding Lincoln man chased people near downtown bus stop, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A 55-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Wednesday evening after he chased and threatened two people near 11th and N streets as they celebrated a personal milestone near a downtown bus stop, according to police.

The victims told officers they had been celebrating when Derrick Waller, who was sitting near the bus stop, told them to settle down, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Derrick Waller

Waller

An argument ensued between Waller and the pair. Then, the 55-year-old retrieved a knife from his backpack and chased the two as he hurled threats, Kocian said.

Waller denied any involvement in the incident when contacted by police near 10th and N streets, Kocian said.

Police found a knife with a 10-inch blade in his bag, Kocian said, along with a 1-inch-by-1-inch bag of suspected fentanyl.

Officers arrested Waller on suspicion of terroristic threats, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Breaking news reporter

Andrew Wegley

