Kitchen fire displaced Lincoln apartment resident, LFR says
Kitchen fire displaced Lincoln apartment resident, LFR says

A small kitchen fire displaced one Lincoln resident and caused $10,000 damage Wednesday afternoon.

Capt. Nancy Crist said Lincoln Fire & Rescue went to 1240 Turtle Creek Road, near North 14th Street and Fletcher Avenue, at 3:45 p.m. and found smoke and fire visible from the second floor of a three-story apartment building.

Smoke detectors had sounded and residents were evacuating. No one was injured.

Crist said the fire was confined to the kitchen and quickly put out.

She said the cause was determined to be a cooking accident after the resident turned on the wrong burner on the stove, accidentally starting plastics on fire.

Fire logo 2014
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

