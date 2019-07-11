Two people were killed and one was taken to the hospital after a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on the north side of Crete.
Clarence Patzloff, 57, and Janice Silva, 85, of Milligan died when their westbound car crossed into the eastbound lane and hit a pickup truck shortly before 3 p.m. on Nebraska 33, Crete police said.
The driver of the truck, a 55-year-old Omaha man, was flown to Lincoln by a StarCare air ambulance.
Crete Police Chief Steve Hensel said investigators aren't sure yet why the car veered into the oncoming lane.
The accident is under investigation by the Crete Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol.