{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say they are looking for witnesses or video of an incident near Lakeview Elementary School Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Angela Sands said three children between the ages of 5 and 8 were walking near the school in the Capitol Beach area shortly after 4 p.m. when a man pulled up in a white van and told them to get in.

The oldest child told the kids to run, and they went back to the school and told an adult.

Sands said police were patrolling the area Tuesday morning and asked anyone with information to contact them.

Today's jail mugshots

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments