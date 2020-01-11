Police: Kids, animals removed from Havelock home due to neglect

Animal Control on Thursday removed three dogs and one cat from a home in the Havelock neighborhood after their owner was arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, on Jan. 1 an officer was investigating a report of child neglect at 5917 Havelock Ave. Lincoln police Capt. Todd Kocian said Anettra Billings left her children alone in the house after dark, which resulted in them becoming scared and running to a neighbor, who contacted LPD.

The officer investigating the case decided that the children needed to be taken away from the home, but contacted Billings by phone and determined that the animals were being cared for and the criteria for animal neglect hadn't been met.

Two days later, a neighbor called Animal Control to report that the pets were unattended. But officers weren't able to enter the home because they didn't have permission from the property owner.

On Thursday morning, LPD responded to the home again and found Billings outside. Officers arrested her on suspicion of child neglect and gained access to the home from Billings to rescue the animals.