Kicker's pickup reported stolen Saturday night has been found

A Husker kicker reported his pickup stolen overnight Saturday, but Connor Culp's truck since has been found.
I want to thank #Huskernation for all their efforts in helping me find my truck. It was found this morning thankfully. We have the best fans in the nation!! #GBR— Connor Culp (@culpyy18) November 16, 2020
Culp tweeted about it Sunday, asking for people to be on the lookout for it and to let him or the police know if they see it.
Last night I had my truck stolen in Lincoln Nebraska at the CornHusker hotel. It’s a white 2002 dodge 2500. It has a shell over the bed and has an Arizona license plate with a Cummins and Browning sticker on the back. Please let me or the police know if you see it. Thank you #GBR— Connor Culp (@culpyy18) November 15, 2020
Police say Culp reported leaving his 2002 white Dodge Ram near 12th and L streets, in the area of the Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, on Saturday night. On Sunday morning, when he was unable to locate it, he reported it stolen, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said.
Lincoln officers found it Monday morning near 11th and H streets and processed it for evidence.
The investigation is on-going, Bonkiewicz said.
Crime Stoppers cases
Another U-Stop robbery
Bacardi
Beer Me
Best Buy
Blink of an eye
Fixodent
Followed
Heineken
Jack Flash
Kwik Shop robbery
Let me see ya grill
Mart dart
Missing gun
Needed a boost
Not so bad guy
Ping pong paddle
Questionable behavior
Red Sox fan
Smashing glass
Snacky Snack
Tip jar taken
U-Stop robbery
Wheeee
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.