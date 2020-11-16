 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kicker's pickup reported stolen Saturday night has been found
View Comments

Kicker's pickup reported stolen Saturday night has been found

{{featured_button_text}}

A Husker kicker reported his pickup stolen overnight Saturday, but Connor Culp's truck since has been found.

Culp tweeted about it Sunday, asking for people to be on the lookout for it and to let him or the police know if they see it.

Police say Culp reported leaving his 2002 white Dodge Ram near 12th and L streets, in the area of the Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, on Saturday night. On Sunday morning, when he was unable to locate it, he reported it stolen, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said.

Lincoln officers found it Monday morning near 11th and H streets and processed it for evidence.

The investigation is on-going, Bonkiewicz said.

UNL crowns homecoming royalty in unconventional ceremony
Watch now: Gameday Saturday in Lincoln anything but typical

Crime Stoppers cases

Nebraska football logo 2014

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News