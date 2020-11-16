Kicker's pickup reported stolen Saturday night has been found

A Husker kicker reported his pickup stolen overnight Saturday, but Connor Culp's truck since has been found.

Culp tweeted about it Sunday, asking for people to be on the lookout for it and to let him or the police know if they see it.

Police say Culp reported leaving his 2002 white Dodge Ram near 12th and L streets, in the area of the Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, on Saturday night. On Sunday morning, when he was unable to locate it, he reported it stolen, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said.

Lincoln officers found it Monday morning near 11th and H streets and processed it for evidence.

The investigation is on-going, Bonkiewicz said.

