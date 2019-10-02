{{featured_button_text}}
Shooting North 7th Street and Fletcher Ave.

North Seventh Street south of Fletcher Avenue was closed for an investigation into a shooting on Monday. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

As the investigation into the killing of a 15-year-old Lincoln boy entered day 3, police continued to work to answer key questions.

What led the car of teenagers down a dead-end road Sunday night near Fallbrook? What led up to the shooting? Who fired the shot that struck Ali Al-Burkat in the back?

"We have tremendous work yet to do,” Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Wednesday. “But I can assure the public that we are making progress in the investigation.”

That night, just after 10, police headed to the area of Seventh Street and Fletcher Avenue on a report of gunshots.

One had cut through the car and struck Al-Burkat in the back.

Two other teens with him, ages 18 and 16, drove him to the Walgreens at 14th and Superior streets, 2 miles away, where they stopped and tried to get help.

Al-Burkat died later at a Lincoln hospital.

Asked if police were looking for a suspect or suspects, Bliemeister said it was "too soon to tell.”

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

He encouraged anyone with specific information or video surrounding the events to call police.

Bliemeister said they also are trying to determine if this was targeted violence or a random act.

“We still haven’t flushed out all of those particular details,” the police chief said. “But we are making progress and there is nothing to suggest right now that there is any ongoing threat to the public’s safety."

Bliemeister said a bullet recovered at Tuesday’s autopsy has been sent to the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab to determine the caliber of the bullet and, possibly, the make and model of the gun that fired it. They’ll also compare it to shell casings found along North Seventh Street, near The Fairways of Lincoln apartment complex, to try to determine if there were multiple guns fired.

Bliemeister said: "The intolerance of violent crime and assistance in identifying those responsible is a defining trait of everybody in Lincoln and once again has been realized during the course of this investigation.”

He asked anyone with information to call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Today's jail mugshots

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments