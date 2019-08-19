A 32-year-old Kearney man has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in federal prison for helping to coordinate the delivery of several pounds of methamphetamine while an inmate at a state prison.
On Thursday, Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Dustin Pauly, who had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, to 21 years and 10 months.
The term is to be served concurrently to a 20- to 30-year sentence he is serving at the State Penitentiary on drug and theft charges out of Buffalo and Adams counties.
In a news release, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said investigators received information in January from the Nebraska Department of Corrections alleging Pauly was involved in drug activity from the prison.
Kelly said investigators found he had helped coordinate the delivery of a parcel containing several pounds of methamphetamine to Hannah Pauly’s residence in Kearney.
Kelly said they obtained a search warrant and found five bundles of methamphetamine in varying quantities, totaling close to 5 pounds. Hannah Pauly and her roommate, Jose Santos-Zepeda, were arrested and charged in the case.
The case was investigated by the State Patrol, Kearney Police and Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force.