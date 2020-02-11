Keadle’s defense rests after calling pathologist to testify about hypothermia

BEATRICE — Seeking to challenge the prosecutor’s theory that Joshua Keadle killed a 19-year-old Peru State student and dumped her body in the Missouri River, the defense Tuesday focused on another possibility to explain Tyler Thomas’s 2010 disappearance and presumed death: hypothermia.
The Omaha woman's body never was found, which has made how she died one of the central issues at trial.
For the first two weeks, Doug Warner of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, laid out the state's case, showing how Thomas' and Keadle’s paths came to cross early the morning of Dec. 3, 2010, and establishing Keadle's motive to see that she didn’t return.
By Keadle’s own account, Thomas had threatened to report him for rape after he backed out of a deal to drive her to Omaha that morning in exchange for a sex act.
Keadle told investigators she was so angry she refused to let him give her a ride back to campus. So he left her there, alive, he says.
This week, the defense worked to bolster their theory that something else happened to Thomas after that, whether she drunkenly fell in the river or jumped.
Temperatures were in the 20s in the early morning hours. She hadn’t been wearing a coat. Thomas had been drunk, upset with friends who she thought had left her and had gotten kicked out of a party after kicking a hole in a wall. She left intent on getting to Omaha.
On Monday, Keadle's attorneys with the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy entered a police report into evidence where a Nemaha County Sheriff’s deputy described Thomas’ last texts as appearing suicidal.
And on Tuesday, before resting, they called a forensic pathologist to the stand to testify about cold exposure.
Dr. Thomas Young of Kansas City, Missouri, the former Jackson County medical examiner for nearly a dozen years, said someone with Alzheimer’s disease, for instance, who wanders away and isn’t adequately dressed may succumb to cold exposure.
“How about alcoholics? Are they comparably affected by hypothermia?” defense attorney Jeff Pickens asked.
Young said someone who is drunk can wander off, too, and the alcohol in their system impairs the ability of their body to stay warm.
Typically, he said, there’s no intent in hypothermia cases; it’s an accident.
On cross-examination, Young elaborated. Usually, as a medical examiner, when he calls the manner of death an accident, he’s saying there was an environmental cause -- for instance cold exposure -- and no evidence of intent, “either other-destructive or self-destructive intent.”
“You weren’t referring to someone who might take someone out into an area where they would have little chance of coming back to safety?” Warner, the prosecutor, asked.
Young answered: "If there was evidence of something like that, then you’d call it a homicide.”
Attorneys are expected to begin closing arguments first thing Wednesday morning.
