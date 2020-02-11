Keadle’s defense rests after calling pathologist to testify about hypothermia

BEATRICE — Seeking to challenge the prosecutor’s theory that Joshua Keadle killed a 19-year-old Peru State student and dumped her body in the Missouri River, the defense Tuesday focused on another possibility to explain Tyler Thomas’s 2010 disappearance and presumed death: hypothermia.

The Omaha woman's body never was found, which has made how she died one of the central issues at trial.

For the first two weeks, Doug Warner of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, laid out the state's case, showing how Thomas' and Keadle’s paths came to cross early the morning of Dec. 3, 2010, and establishing Keadle's motive to see that she didn’t return.

By Keadle’s own account, Thomas had threatened to report him for rape after he backed out of a deal to drive her to Omaha that morning in exchange for a sex act.

Keadle told investigators she was so angry she refused to let him give her a ride back to campus. So he left her there, alive, he says.

This week, the defense worked to bolster their theory that something else happened to Thomas after that, whether she drunkenly fell in the river or jumped.