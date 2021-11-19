Kansas woman bound over on murder charge in death of Lincoln student

TOPEKA, Kan. — Shawnee County District Judge Bill Ossmann bound Daisha Corrina Butler over for trial Wednesday on one charge of intentional and premeditated first-degree murder linked to the July 3 shooting death of Nevaeh Martinez, a 17-year-old Lincoln resident.

Butler, 22, was arrested early July 4 in connection with the death of Martinez, who was found in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of her head late July 3, said Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. She died July 4.

Martinez's mother, Tiana Cannon, said she died while visiting Topeka, where she used to live.

Martinez would have been a senior at Lincoln High School this fall.

