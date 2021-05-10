Kansas woman accused of altering lottery ticket at Lincoln bar

A Kansas woman was taken to jail early Sunday for allegedly trying to alter a lottery ticket to add $75 to her 35-cent winnings, police say.

Rachel Richardson, 28, of Wichita, was charged Monday with altering a lottery ticket and possession of methamphetamine, both felonies.

In court records, Lincoln police say they were called to Big Red Keno on West O Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday about a woman who returned to the bar after trying to cash a $75.35 BankShot Keno ticket earlier in the day.

An employee told police she'd noticed the woman sitting at a BankShot machine that afternoon pretending to play, before going to the restroom for more than two hours. Then, at about 7:30 p.m., she allegedly tried to redeem the ticket.

Police said the ticket registered on the computer as a 35-cent win, according to the affidavit for Richardson's arrest. When an employee called another employee over, the woman said she had to use the restroom and left.

Richardson allegedly told police she'd found the ticket on the floor and thought it was her lucky day.

They said they found a lottery ticket with numbers cut out of it, bottles of glue, Exacto knives and tweezers in her purse, along with a pipe with suspected meth residue.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.