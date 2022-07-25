Kansas man found dead in Branched Oak Lake, Lancaster County sheriff says

Deputies are investigating the second death at Branched Oak Lake in less than a week after boaters found the body of a 60-year-old Kansas man floating in the lake Sunday night, the Lancaster County sheriff said.

Authorities on Monday ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of Kurt Roe's death after his body was discovered just before 9 p.m., Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

Two men had found Roe's boat floating unattended Saturday afternoon and towed it back to the marina, alerting lake staff of the situation, Wagner said.

On Sunday, the two men checked in with marina staff, who said no one had contacted them regarding the boat. So the men called police around 2 p.m., Wagner said.

After investigators linked the boat to Roe, the sheriff's office and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission began searching the lake.

Roe was pronounced dead shortly after his body was discovered at 8:49 p.m., Wagner said. It's unclear if Roe's death came under suspicious circumstances.

"We'll know more when the autopsy's done, whether or not there are any natural — there could have been some natural occurring circumstance that could have caused him to not be able to get out of the water," he said. "We're not sure."

A resident of Ransom, Kansas, Roe also listed an address in Weston, about 30 miles north of Lincoln.

His death marks the beginning of a second death investigation at Branched Oak Marina in less than a week.