$80K in company vehicles stolen from Lincoln property management company

Police are looking into what appears to be an organized theft of four company vehicles from a Lincoln property management company.

Officer Erin Spilker said the $80,000 burglary at Great Place Properties, 3544 S. 48th St., was reported Wednesday morning.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The keys had been stolen from a key box in the maintenance shop. She said police reviewed video and found that the thieves had struck at 12:30 a.m.

Spilker said at least four people were involved, each driving off in one of the vehicles. The stolen vehicles included two white Dodge Ram vans, a gray Ford Transit and a gray Ford F-150 pickup.

Today's jail mugshots

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.