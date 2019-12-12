$80K in company vehicles stolen from Lincoln property management company

Police are looking into what appears to be an organized theft of four company vehicles from a Lincoln property management company.
Officer Erin Spilker said the $80,000 burglary at Great Place Properties, 3544 S. 48th St., was reported Wednesday morning.
The keys had been stolen from a key box in the maintenance shop. She said police reviewed video and found that the thieves had struck at 12:30 a.m.
Spilker said at least four people were involved, each driving off in one of the vehicles. The stolen vehicles included two white Dodge Ram vans, a gray Ford Transit and a gray Ford F-150 pickup.