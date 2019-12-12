You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
$80K in company vehicles stolen from Lincoln apartment complex
View Comments

$80K in company vehicles stolen from Lincoln apartment complex

{{featured_button_text}}

Police are looking into what appears to be an organized theft of four company vehicles from a Lincoln apartment complex.

Officer Erin Spilker said the $80,000 burglary at Great Place Properties, 3544 S. 48th St., was reported Wednesday morning.

The keys had been stolen from a key box in the maintenance shop. She said police reviewed video and found that the thieves had struck at 12:30 a.m.

Spilker said at least four people were involved, each driving off in one of the vehicles. The stolen vehicles included two white Dodge Ram vans, a gray Ford Transit and a gray Ford F-150 pickup.

Today's jail mugshots

Police logo 2017
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News