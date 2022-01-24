Juvenile killed in rollover crash near Seward, sheriff's office says

One juvenile is dead and four others were treated at a local hospital after a rollover crash Saturday afternoon on a gravel road in rural Seward County, according to the sheriff's office.

Eleanorah Neff, whose age hasn't been provided by authorities, died in the crash, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Neff and four other juveniles, none of whom have been identified, were heading south on 210th Road between Bluff and McKelvie roads at around 2:45 pm. Saturday when their Dodge Ram lost control on a gravel road, causing the vehicle to roll over, according to a Seward County Sheriff's Office news release.

Neff was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle's other four occupants were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

It's unclear who was driving the pickup truck.

Seward County deputies are investigating the crash with help from the Nebraska State Patrol.

