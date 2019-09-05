David Archie Sr. said when a woman approached him in March about what he did to her when she was a child he could've walked away and been done with it.
The Lincoln man, then on parole for sexually assaulting another girl years ago, told the judge Thursday he knew she was recording what he said.
"I still had to own up to it," Archie said.
He apologized to the woman now in her 30s, who says he started abusing her in the summer of 1999 when she was 7.
As a result, Archie ended up facing a new charge and losing parole.
At sentencing, he said he was sorry for his past behavior, just like he said in March, and knew he had to deal with it. But he said he had worked to better himself in the past 14½ years in prison and didn't want to go backward.
Attorney Doug Kerns argued Archie wasn't a danger to the community now, as long as he stays sober.
Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus said she understood Archie's position that it happened many years ago, and he's been rehabilitated. However, she said, the transcript of Archie's call with the victim showed a complete lack of insight into the depravity of his actions.
"More than one time you said she seduced you," the judge said.
He didn't sound remorseful, but proud, about what he had "taught her," Ideus said.
Saying Archie continues to be a danger to the children in the community, she sentenced him to another 18 to 20 years for attempted sexual assault in the first degree on the allegation that came to light this year.
He had pleaded no contest.
Archie had just finished his 25-30 year sentence in the earlier case Sunday.
In court Thursday, Archie's accuser said: "Today I feel free. But it's the ending of one book and the beginning and opening of another."