 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Jury trials for February called off in Lancaster County District Court because of COVID-19

  • 0

Potential jurors called up for Lancaster County District Court are off the hook this month. 

At least a half dozen cases that had been set for the trial term starting next week won't go forward due to COVID-19. 

In one of the cases, District Court Judge Andrew Jacobsen said the court raised on its own motion to delay, "due to the public health concerns over the current state of the coronavirus pandemic."

He said in a written order that new coronavirus cases in Nebraska continue at the highest rate since the pandemic began.

Jacobsen said the health and safety of all individuals in the Lancaster County courthouse is a "very high priority."

Although vaccinations are available, he said, only 65.2% of the eligible population are fully vaccinated and only 59% boosted. 

"Many people in our community, including court staff and potential jurors, have chronic medical conditions which make them especially vulnerable to the severe consequences of COVID-19," the judge said.

People are also reading…

Jacobsen said conducting a jury trial in this period of the pandemic would pose clear danger to members of the public, participants in the judicial process, court security personnel, law enforcement officers, attorneys, court staff, judges and potential jurors.

He said it would be more prudent to wait to have the trial until the illness poses a less serious risk to the public. 

The cases are being delayed until the April jury term. However, a second jury panel before other district court judges remains set for March. 

Lancaster County District Court Clerk Troy Hawk, who also serves as Jury Commissioner, said Lancaster County Court still has jury trials scheduled for later this month.

Juries there are half the size and trials often are much shorter than in district court. 

Watch Now: COVID-19 cases declining, but hospitalizations remain high in Lincoln
Lincoln man pleads not guilty to first-degree murder for fight that led to man's death
Lincoln woman wielded knife, threatened to kill ex's new girlfriend, police say

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Table's top 100 romantic restaurants in America has arrived

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News