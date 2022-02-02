Jury trials for February called off in Lancaster County District Court because of COVID-19

Potential jurors called up for Lancaster County District Court are off the hook this month.
At least a half dozen cases that had been set for the trial term starting next week won't go forward due to COVID-19.
In one of the cases, District Court Judge Andrew Jacobsen said the court raised on its own motion to delay, "due to the public health concerns over the current state of the coronavirus pandemic."
He said in a written order that new coronavirus cases in Nebraska continue at the highest rate since the pandemic began.
Jacobsen said the health and safety of all individuals in the Lancaster County courthouse is a "very high priority."
Although vaccinations are available, he said, only 65.2% of the eligible population are fully vaccinated and only 59% boosted.
"Many people in our community, including court staff and potential jurors, have chronic medical conditions which make them especially vulnerable to the severe consequences of COVID-19," the judge said.
Jacobsen said conducting a jury trial in this period of the pandemic would pose clear danger to members of the public, participants in the judicial process, court security personnel, law enforcement officers, attorneys, court staff, judges and potential jurors.
He said it would be more prudent to wait to have the trial until the illness poses a less serious risk to the public.
The cases are being delayed until the April jury term. However, a second jury panel before other district court judges remains set for March.
Lancaster County District Court Clerk Troy Hawk, who also serves as Jury Commissioner, said Lancaster County Court still has jury trials scheduled for later this month.
Juries there are half the size and trials often are much shorter than in district court.
High-speed chase on I-80 ends in arrest of Minnesota man
State troopers arrested a Minnesota man Friday morning after he fled a traffic stop and led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 near Aurora.
Police found cocaine and marijuana following the pursuit that started at about 10:20 a.m., the patrol said.
Corey Davis of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, was arrested and is being held in Hamilton County Jail.
Troopers initially noticed Davis' vehicle driving along the shoulder on I-80 near Giltner. After a traffic stop, he allegedly drove off, reaching speeds of about 110 mph and weaving through eastbound traffic before exiting on the southbound ramp near mile marker 332.
A trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the vehicle. The trooper used a Taser on Davis after he exited the vehicle.
Davis was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, failure to obey a lawful order, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under suspension and several other traffic violations.
